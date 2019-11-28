Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Washington, Siddharth keep it simple as Tamil Nadu enter semis

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu is pleased with the way his team have regrouped to make their way to the semifinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After losing to Karnataka, they crushed Jharkhand by eight wickets in the Super League phase and entered the knockouts. They face Rajasthan on Friday.

“After that loss, the team showed a lot of character and determination. We played to our potential. We’re mentally prepared to play any team.”

Washington Sundar, skipper Dinesh Karthik and C Hari Nishaanth have notched up crucial knocks, which also helped Tamil Nadu maintain a healthy run rate in the Super League phase.

“Washington was outstanding with both bat and ball. DK and many others too have chipped in with useful contributions. All the players with international experience have played with commitment and purpose. They guided the youngsters too; it leads to better team bonding,” remarked the former National Cricket Academy bowling coach.

R Ashwin is likely to join the team for the crucial clash. “We are expecting him to join. Washington, who is in the squads for the West Indies tour, will also play in the semifinals and the final, if we make it. Murali Vijay is recovering. He will not be fit before Friday.”

When M Siddharth was named as the replacement for Vijay, many questioned the logic of replacing a batsman with a bowler. But the left-arm spinner has not let the criticism bog him down, and has managed to make the most of the opportunities he’s gotten.

There are five spinners in the Tamil Nadu side, but Siddharth impressed by picking up four wickets against Jharkhand. He’d taken another four-for against Mumbai, and his victims were Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and Siddhesh Lad.

“Against Jharkhand, I just kept it tight and did not give width to batsmen to play their shots,” said the 21-year-old. “I did not try too many things. I tried to keep it as simple as possible. As far as the Mumbai game is concerned, it was a good learning experience. I do not get rattled by big names. I knew what lengths to bowl to each one of them, stuck to my plans, and it worked.”

Vasu complimented Siddharth for his good shows, but felt that the youngster still has a long way to go. “We gave him a chance because he is a youngster and the wickets looked it would help spinners. Against Jharkhand, I told him to change his line and bowl more on the middle stump, a bit more attackingly. He is a quick learner and did what was required on that surface.

“He should not be complacent. He should learn to adapt to different wickets and conditions. He’s a bright prospect. If he works hard, he will have a good future.”

Brief scores: Jharkhand 85 in 18.1 ovs (Washington 3/10, Siddharth 4/18) lost to TN 86/2 in 13.5 ovs (Washington 38 n.o).