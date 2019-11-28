Home Sport Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Washington, Siddharth keep it simple as Tamil Nadu enter semis

“After that loss, the team showed a lot of character and determination. We played to our potential. We’re mentally prepared to play any team.”

Published: 28th November 2019 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu is pleased with the way his team have regrouped to make their way to the semifinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After losing to  Karnataka, they crushed Jharkhand by eight wickets in the Super League phase and entered the knockouts. They face Rajasthan on Friday. 

“After that loss, the team showed a lot of character and determination. We played to our potential. We’re mentally prepared to play any team.”

Washington Sundar, skipper Dinesh Karthik and C Hari Nishaanth have notched up crucial knocks, which also helped Tamil Nadu maintain a healthy run rate in the Super League phase.

“Washington was outstanding with both bat and ball. DK and many others too have chipped in with useful contributions. All the players with international experience have played with commitment and purpose. They guided the youngsters too; it leads to better team bonding,” remarked the former National Cricket Academy bowling coach.

R Ashwin is likely to join the team for the crucial clash. “We are expecting him to join. Washington, who is in the squads for the West Indies tour, will also play in the semifinals and the final, if we make it. Murali Vijay is recovering. He will not be fit before Friday.”

When M Siddharth was named as the replacement for Vijay, many questioned the logic of replacing a batsman with a bowler.  But the left-arm spinner has not let the criticism bog him down, and has managed to make the most of the opportunities he’s gotten. 

There are five spinners in the Tamil Nadu side, but Siddharth impressed by picking up four wickets against Jharkhand. He’d taken another four-for against Mumbai, and his victims were Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav and  Siddhesh Lad.

“Against Jharkhand, I just kept it tight and did not give width to batsmen to play their shots,” said the 21-year-old. “I did not try too many things. I tried to keep it as simple as possible. As far as the Mumbai game is concerned, it was a good learning experience. I do not get rattled by big names. I knew what lengths to bowl to each one of them, stuck to my plans, and it worked.”

Vasu complimented Siddharth for his good shows, but felt that the youngster still has a long way to go. “We gave him a chance because he is a youngster and the wickets looked it would help spinners. Against Jharkhand, I told him to change his line and bowl more on the middle stump, a bit more attackingly. He is a quick learner and did what was required on that surface. 

“He should not be complacent. He should learn to adapt to different wickets and conditions. He’s a bright prospect. If he works hard, he will have a good future.”

Brief scores: Jharkhand 85 in 18.1 ovs (Washington 3/10, Siddharth 4/18) lost to TN 86/2 in 13.5 ovs (Washington 38 n.o).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp