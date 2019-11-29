Home Sport Cricket

All-round Benny helps St Bede’s win U-12 event

Nanthakumar scored thrice to help postal Hockey blank Lingaraj MC 7-0 in a ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All-round display by V Benny Hinn (27; 3/3) paved the way for St Bede’s to beat Jawahar Vidyalaya by 85 runs in the final of the South Madras Cricket Academy U-12 tournament, being played at Sumangali Reddy grounds.Brief scores: St Bede’s 115 in 29.1 ovs (V Benny Hinn 27, S Ankit 3/24) bt Jawahar Vidyalaya 30 in 22.5 ovs (V Benny Hinn 3/3, D Sailesh Dev 3/6). 

Nanthakumar shines
Nanthakumar scored thrice to help postal Hockey blank Lingaraj MC 7-0 in a ‘A’ Division league match of the Chennai Hockey Association.Results: Postal Hockey 7 (Nanthakumar 4’, 6’, 47’; Somaraj 18’, Albert John 20’, Karthick 22’, Dinesh Kumar 42’) bt Lingaraj MC 0; RV Academy 7 (Tinu Ananad 5’, 30’; Anbu Selvan 16’, Vijay 23’, 28’; Sunil 34’, Sanjay 48’) bt Madras Blues 0.

T Vidyuth’s 7/35 helped National
Cricket Club beat Nungambakkam
Sports Club

Vidyuth scalps seven
Riding on T Vidyuth’s 7 for 35, National Cricket Club defeated Nungambakkam Sports Club by seven wickets in a TNCA Fifth Division ‘C’  Zone match.Brief scores: V Division ‘B’: Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 223/9 in 50 ovs (K Sudhakar 65, S Kamal Ral 4/63) bt HSBC Recreation Club 206 in 46.4 ovs (DK Vigneshwar 82, D Deeban 46, K Sudhakar 4/59). Egmore Club 241/8 in 50 ovs (S Suudharshan Vaidhya 89, S Naresh 72) lost to Eagle Cricket Club 243/7 in 48.4 ovs (M Vetrivel 116,  M Iyyappan 34, B Jayanth 31). Gopalapuram Cricket Club 136 in 45.2 ovs (V Mohan Kumar 43, Parthiban Jayaraman 5/39)  bt Dorairaj Memorial Cricket Club 120 in 37.4 ovs (SM Beaulet Julin 48, P Nirmal Kumar 7/43).

Prasad Cricket Club 147 in 45.1 ovs (Srikanth 30, R Ragul 32 n.o, Varun Adithy Radhakrishnan 4/47) lost to National United Club 149/8 in 48.5 ovs (H Raamachandiran 43, Rohit Venkatakrishnan 3/35). V Division ‘C’: Nungambakkam Sports Club 158 in 43.4 ovs (K Balaji 47, S Surya 40, T Vidyuth 7/35) lost to National Cricket Club 160/3 in 35 ovs (S Srivastharam 54 n.o, S Chinna Maruthu 46). Grove Cricket Club 138 in 40.5 ovs (V Karthik 36, S Kumar 5/24, T Arun Kumar 3/32) lost to  ICI Sports and Recreation Club 140/8 in 36 ovs (S Sethupathi 40, R Sri Raghavendra Prasad 5/64).

Nitish puts DAV in final
RA Nithish scored an unbeaten 65 off 56 to help DAV School (Velachery) beat Ramachandra Public School by five wickets in Qualifier 1 of the Young Talents Grand Sports Trophy U-16 inter-school cricket tournament. The win, which came in the last over of the match, saw DAV enter the final of the event, which is being held at Reddy’s Ground.
Brief scores: Ramachandra Public School 125/9 in 30 ovs (Anirudh Pradeep 36, Akshay Sarangadar 26; Giridhar Prasad 2/21) lost to DAV School (Velachery) 128/5 in 30 ovs (RA Nithish 65 n.o). 

