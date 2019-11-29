David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne hit second Test tons in a row

By AFP

ADELAIDE: Australia opener David Warner and number three Marnus Labuschagne both smacked their second centuries in as many Tests Friday, exposing Pakistan's bowlers once again in a day-night clash in Adelaide.

Warner plundered 154 in the opening Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering -- and he maintained that rich vein of home form.

Under lights and against an attack that struggled to make the most of conditions, he brought up his 23rd Test ton off 156 balls with a single from spinner Yasir Shah.

Warner hit 12 fours in a near faultless innings, ably supported by Labuschagne who followed up his 185 at the Gabba -- a maiden Test hundred -- by getting another in Adelaide.

The composed 25-year-old slapped 14 fours, clipping Yasir for two runs through mid-wicket to reach three figures for only the second time in his 11 Tests.

Their partnership has passed the 200-mark.