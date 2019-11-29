Home Sport Cricket

Southern face of domestic rivalry

Form and consistency make Karnataka and Tamil Nadu favourites in Mushtaq Ali T20 semifinals today in Surat.

Published: 29th November 2019

Dinesh Karthik has been in sublime form for Tamil Nadu this season

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been the standout teams this domestic season. After being involved in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day final last month, where Karnataka emerged victorious, the heavyweights have continued their impressive run in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20s. On Friday in Surat’s Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Dinesh Karthik’s men face Rajasthan in the semifinals, while Manish Pandey & Co come up against Haryana.

Failure has been a rare commodity for both teams so far. Of the 21 matches Karnataka have played, they have lost just three. Tamil Nadu have also lost just three of their 22 games, with one no result. It shows how domina­nt and consistent they have been. In batting and bowling, they have got contributions from every quarter.

Both teams have their tails up ahead of the semifinals. After a splendid performance in the round robin stage of the T20 tournament, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka finis­h­ed in the top two from a group which included strong teams like Mumbai, Punjab and Jharkhand. 

For TN, spinners have played a major role. R Sai Kishore has been impressive, scalping 19 wickets at an economy of 4.21. It is all the more creditable considering that he bowled a lot during the powerplay. Rookie left-arm spinner Manimaran Siddharth has taken 11 wickets in three games with an incredible economy rate of 3.58. If the bowlers contain opposition batsmen in this format, the task becomes easier for their own batsmen. While Karthik has led from the front with the bat, others have lent him good support.

“Spinners have bowled well for us in this tournam­e­nt. They have taken wickets, in the powerplay as well as in the end. They have faced ch­a­llenges during these times, but come out on top. That has played an important role in winning matches,” said batsman Baba Aparajith.

Karnataka’s run to the semifinals has been characterised by some sparkling efforts from the batsmen. De­v­d­utt Padikkal is the highest scorer of the tournament wi­th 461 runs. Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have also put in stellar performances. The inclusion of Mayank Agarwal, who was earlier unavailable due to India commitme­n­ts, has further strengthened their batting. However, they will be tested by the Haryana spinners, including Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav. Harshal Patel, with 18 scalps, is another man to be wary of.

“They are a good bowling unit. The spinners and Harshal have done well. But our batting strength is more important right now. Devdutt, Manish, Rahul, Mayank — all of them are capable of delivering in big games. That’s the key,” said Karnataka bowling coach Sreenath Aravind. “Mayank’s inclusion is a big boost. Playing in Tests and coming here after that is great for us. He’s a team man.We are expecting a lot from him.”

Business end

Wrecking ball
The semifinal between Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan promises to be a bowling shootout. Spinners have been the wreckers-in-chief for the southern side, with the left-arm-orthodox duo of R Sai Kishore (top wicket-taker of this edition) and M Siddharth strangling opposition batsmen. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are loaded with quality pacers, be it India regulars Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, or their regular spearhead Aniket Chouhary.

A look at what’s in store during the two semifinals on Friday..

Bat men
The other semifinal between Karnataka and Haryana seems to have a different narrative in store. The former are stocked to the hilt with batting stars: KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, and the up-and-coming Devdutt Padikkal. But their form notwithstanding, Karnataka will need to be wary of the tricks Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel (second highest-wicket taker this season) will have up their sleeve.

