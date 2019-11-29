Home Sport Cricket

Tamil Nadu to begin Ranji season in Dindigul vs Karnataka

Tamil Nadu, who are in Group B, will straightaway face a big challenge with Karnataka being their first round opponents.

Published: 29th November 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With  MA Chidambaram Stadium unavailable because of India’s upcoming ODI against West Indies on December 15, Tamil Nadu will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign once again in Dindigul for the third successive season. With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 reaching the business end, the attention shifts to Ranji Trophy with the first round of fixtures set to begin on December 9.

Tamil Nadu, who are in Group B, will straightaway face a big challenge with Karnataka being their first round opponents. Then they will move to Tirunelveli for their second home game against Himachal Pradesh starting on December 16 before hitting the road. Their away fixtures include one in Indore against Madhya Pradesh (Dec 25) and in Lucknow, face Uttar Pradesh (January 3).

During the Pongal festive season, they will play their remaining two home fixtrues in Chennai against Mumbai (Jan 11) and Railways (Jan 19) before rounding off their league phase in Vadodra. Though Tamil Nadu didn’t make the knockouts last season, this time they will enter Ranji Trophy on the back of good shows in the limited-overs competitions.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dindigul Karnataka 
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp