Tamil Nadu to begin Ranji season in Dindigul vs Karnataka

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With MA Chidambaram Stadium unavailable because of India’s upcoming ODI against West Indies on December 15, Tamil Nadu will begin their Ranji Trophy campaign once again in Dindigul for the third successive season. With Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 reaching the business end, the attention shifts to Ranji Trophy with the first round of fixtures set to begin on December 9.

Tamil Nadu, who are in Group B, will straightaway face a big challenge with Karnataka being their first round opponents. Then they will move to Tirunelveli for their second home game against Himachal Pradesh starting on December 16 before hitting the road. Their away fixtures include one in Indore against Madhya Pradesh (Dec 25) and in Lucknow, face Uttar Pradesh (January 3).

During the Pongal festive season, they will play their remaining two home fixtrues in Chennai against Mumbai (Jan 11) and Railways (Jan 19) before rounding off their league phase in Vadodra. Though Tamil Nadu didn’t make the knockouts last season, this time they will enter Ranji Trophy on the back of good shows in the limited-overs competitions.