Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | David Warner, Joe Burns play rock-paper-scissors in Adelaide

The hosts, who have been unbeaten so far in the five pink-ball Tests they have played, reached 70/1, losing Burns for four before rain once again came and umpires called for an early Tea.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

avid Warner and Joe Burns were found playing rock-paper-scissors before the second Test. (Photo | Twitter)

avid Warner and Joe Burns were found playing rock-paper-scissors before the second Test. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

ADELAIDE: Australia openers David Warner and Joe Burns were found playing rock-paper-scissors before the second Test -- a Day/Night affair -- against Pakistan on Friday which started after a slight delay due to rain and wet outfield.

The official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au put out a 14-second video with the caption: "Good old rock, nothing beats that!" in which both the Australian openers can be seen passing the time by playing rock-paper-scissors inside the dressing room.

The hosts, who have been unbeaten so far in the five pink-ball Tests they have played, reached 70/1, losing Burns for four before rain once again came and umpires called for an early Tea.

Australia have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series after they won the first Test in Brisbane by an innings and five runs and would be aiming to seal the series here in Adelaide. In that match, Warner and Burns both were in menacing form as they put out 222 runs for the opening wicket. Burns fell three short of scoring his hundred while Warner went on to score 154 runs in his first Test in Australia after serving a one-year ban for his role in the Sandpaper Gate fiasco.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Joe Burns Australia vs Pakistan
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp