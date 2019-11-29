WATCH | Marnus Labuschagne copies Steve Smith's bizarre technique, leaves Twitter in splits

By Online Desk

Australia batting maestro Steve Smith has had a phenomenal return to cricket following his one-year ban for ball-tampering. The former Aussie skipper has been in tremendous white-ball form and grabbed the headlines for his Bradmanesque scoring in the Ashes series.

One more thing that caught everyone's eye was his unorthodox technique especially while leaving the ball. In his teammate Marnus Labuschagne, Smith has now found a devout follower of his technique.

Labuschagne who scored his maiden Test hundred in the first Test against Pakistan at Brisbane was seen using the 'light saber leave' during the first day of the second Test at Adelaide. Posting a video, Cricket Australia wrote: "The light saber leave is out in full force here".

The light saber leave is out in full force here#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/QkY8Spm5O4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2019

However, the technique attracted mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. While some fans criticised Labuschagne, others praised him for the ability to adapt to a new technique.

Won't be surprised if Smith and Labuschagne are hired to teach the actors in the next Star Wars movie how to use the lightsaber. — Bimal Mirwani (@BimalMirwani) November 29, 2019

No-one did it better than Courtney Walsh - stop copying the master — Mister Squid (@FreedomSquid) November 29, 2019

He does Play More Like Steve Smith....Test Cricket — Chaithanya kumar (@Chaitan15104834) November 29, 2019

Steve Smith wannabe oh I mean apprentice — Lorenzo (@tuccitto68) November 29, 2019

In the ongoing Test, David Warner plundered an unbeaten 72 and Marnus Labuschagne was not out on 60 as Australia asserted their authority on the opening day.

At the dinner break on a rain-interrupted day, Australia were 139 for one with the two batsmen building an ominous 131-run partnership, with Pakistan facing an uphill battle to stay in touch.

Pakistan need to win to square the two-match series, but the odds are heavily stacked against them, having lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia.

Over the years, taking wickets in Australia has been a challenge for Pakistan and they shuffled their bowling attack for the pink-ball Test.

Veteran seamer Mohammad Abbas, who tormented Australia when he took 17 wickets in two Tests in the UAE last October, returned in place of Imran Khan while 16-year-old pace sensation Naseem Shah was also left out.

That handed a debut to 19-year-old medium-fast right-armer Muhammad Musa, but, like in the first Test at Brisbane, none of them could tame Warner and Labuschagne.

Both players scored big centuries at the Gabba -- Warner 154 and Labuschagne a career-best 185 -- and they carried the form into Adelaide.

After Australian skipper Tim Paine won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan had a flicker of hope when Joe Burns was out for four, but a stubborn Warner and Labuschagne dug in to lay a solid platform and they went to tea at 70 for one.

The players were forced to remain in the dressing room for an extra two hours from the scheduled resumption due to a persistent light drizzle, but when they returned Warner quickly brought up his 31st half-century.