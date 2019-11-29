Home Sport Cricket

Why Jacques Kallis shaved exactly half of his beard and moustache!

On Wednesday, Kallis left his fans amused with his new look who wondered why the former Proteas all-rounder has sported this new beard look.

Published: 29th November 2019 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 03:37 PM

Jacques Kallis

Jacques Kallis has taken social media by storm by posting a picture of him with his beard and moustache half shaved. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has taken social media by storm by posting a picture of him with his beard and moustache half shaved.

"Going to be an interesting few days. All for a good cause Rhinos and golf development @alfreddunhill," wrote Kallis in his Instagram post.

The 44-year-old has actually taken up 'Save The Rhino' challenge in South Africa which required him to shave off half his facial and chest hair in order to raise awareness and money to save the rhino population in the country. Save The Rhino is a non-profit organisation working towards protecting the animal.

Kallis, counted among one of the most decorated all-rounders to have played the sport, represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is.

He is the only player to score more than 10,000 runs and pick up 250 wickets in both Tests and ODIs.

He amassed 13,289, 11,579 and 666 runs in the three formats respectively apart from picking 292, 273 and 12 wickets. Kallis scored 45 Test centuries, only second to Sachin Tendulkar's 51.

Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
