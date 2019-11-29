Home Sport Cricket

With 20 plus brand endorsements, Rohit Sharma's earnings shoot up to Rs 75 crore per annum

While the financial modalities can't be disclosed, industry insiders believe that the 32-year-old's earnings will see a quantum jump of Rs 75 crore per annum.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian captain Rohit Sharma speaks during a press conference

Rohit Sharma (File photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: His elegant batting performance has always won fans but a record-breaking show in the 2019 World Cup is slowly making Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma a favourite with corporate bigwigs.

A stupendous start as a Test opener has only helped in 'Brand Rohit' get the kind of traction many believe that he always deserved.

According to the sources in Rohit's management team, one of India's finest batsmen in contemporary times endorses more than 20 brands at the moment.

"Currently, some of the notable brands that Rohit is endorsing include CEAT tyres, Adidas, Hublot watches, Relispray, Rasna, Trusox, SHARP electronics, Dream 11 etc to name a few," a source close to the cricketer told PTI.

While the financial modalities can't be disclosed, industry insiders believe that the 32-year-old's earnings will see a quantum jump of Rs 75 crore per annum.

Rohit currently charges Rs 1 crore per day for each brand which can be anything from TVC (television commercial shoot), promotional event, print or digital commitments.

"The World Cup where he became first batsman to hit five hundreds upped his brand value considerably. And now, the stupendous performances as a Test opener is like an icing on the cake," a member of corporate brand, who is working with Rohit said.

"It's not only about cricket but his image that he is one among us makes him a relatable brand with youth as well as family audience."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Brand Endorsement Indian cricket team
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
The charred body of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was found at Shadnagar on Hyderabad outskirts on Thursday morning. She is suspected to have been raped before she was murdered and her body set on fire. Here's all you need to know:
Hyderabad veterinary doctor rape-murder case timeline: What we know so far
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp