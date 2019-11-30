Ball back in judges’ court

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

Some call it disregard for court orders. A majority of board members say it’s required for good governance. Whichever side one may be, the BCCI’s next test in its bid to make key changes to the constitution is likely at the Supreme Court. Even if the required number of associations vote for the amendments at the annual general meeting, the court still has to consider whether parts of its own reform order, which the board members had accepted after certain modifications and much deliberation, can be tweaked again.

The new regime of the BCCI has gone about this process with an air of cool confidence so far, even as a member the special bench that dealt with the matter and passed the final judgement — Justice SA Bobde — has gone on to become the Chief Justice of India since. Will the court welcome the general body’s decision to rewrite rules regarding cooling-off, additional powers to the secretary or allow a person who has been in jail for less than three years to become an office-bearer?

Actually, the BCCI seems to be more on the front foot. First on the list of proposed amendments circulated among members is a call to delete the line that says the Supreme Court’s nod is needed for any alteration to the constitution, after the approval of three-fourth of members attending the special general body or annual general meeting. The BCCI argues that this was neither part of the Lodha Commission recommendations, nor mentioned in the order of July 18, 2016.

According to Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who functioned as secretary to the three-member panel headed by Justice RM Lodha, this is half the truth. “This (Supreme Court’s permission) wasn’t part of the constitution prepared by the Lodha Commission. But, what the BCCI was eventually asked by the court to implement was a constitution put together by the Committee of Administrators (CoA). This one had certain changes made at the behest of the BCCI members. What the BCCI wants now is the better of both worlds: accept one part of the Lodha constitution and follow the rest of the CoA constitution.”

Does the BCCI have to go to court seeking approval? Going by the proposed changes, they don’t. But there is a group of members who believe that they should. This section feels that effecting these changes without approaching the court will amount to contempt and lead to confrontation. Having experienced difficulties over a prolonged period for not following the court’s reform orders, this is something they think the board must avoid at this stage.

Sankaranarayanan insists that this cannot happen without the consent of the court. “As per the registered constitution, all amendments with later effect need the court’s approval. Without it, the changes will have no legal basis,” says the senior lawyer, who has been vocal against the proposals. Soon after the BCCI announced the plan, he had said that the Supreme Court will be ridiculed if the changes are permitted.

In the unforeseen eventuality of the BCCI not seeking judicial green light, someone has to file an appeal or the court has to take the matter up on its own. Through whichever channel this reaches the court, the judges will once again have to take a call on something that everyone thought was a closed chapter. The ball has been lobbed back in the judges’ court.