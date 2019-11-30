Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy: Riding Mithun show and opening blast, Karnataka set up TN final

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka batsmen and Tamil Nadu bowlers have been a constant headache for the opposition in this edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The trend continued in the semifinals, as the southern neighbours made short work of their rivals in contrasting manner. In the final in Surat on Sunday, it will be Karnataka versus Tamil Nadu, in a repeat of the summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day championship.

In the first semifinal, Karnataka looked down and out as Haryana batsmen put up a splendid show with the bat until the last six balls of the innings. That was when Abhimanyu Mithun bowled an unbelievable final over, taking five wickets including a hat-trick, conceding just two runs. He had taken a hat-trick in the Vijay Hazare final as well. But despite his efforts, Haryana’s 194/8 looked intimidating.

Needing 195 to win, Karnataka openers KL Rahul (66 off 31, 4x4, 6x6) and Devdutt Padikkal (87 off 42, 4x11, 4x6) came out in murderous mood. Haryana had a decent spin attack featuring the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra and Jayant Yadav. They were reduced to spectators as Rahul and Padikkal went on rampage. Making a mockery of the bowlers, the duo added 82 in the power play period and did not stop there.

When Rahul fell in the 10th over, Karnataka had 125 on the board. There was no respite for Haryana as in walked Mayank Agarwal. Padikkal fell 13 short of his second century of the tournament, but Agarwal stroked an unbeaten 14-ball 30. Karnataka reached the target in 15 overs. Haryana’s famed spin trio went for a combined 121 in 12 overs.

Spinners at it again

It was different in the second match at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium. With Tamil Nadu spinners R Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar sending back Deepak Chahar and Ankit Lamba early on, Rajasthan were reduced to 27/2. Medium-pacers T Natarajan and Vijay Shankar controlled the run flow in the middle overs and Tamil Nadu did not allow the opposition to settle down.

In no time, Rajasthan were 69/6 and it looked like Tamil Nadu would keep them under 100. An eighth-wicket partnership of 30 between CP Singh and Rajesh Bishnoi helped them crawl to 112/9. Vijay was the pick of the bowlers, taking two wickets with an economy of 3.25.

With a small target to chase, Tamil Nadu were not in a hurry. After opener C Hari Nishaanth fell for a duck in the first over, other opener Ravichandran Ashwin (31 off 33 balls, 4x4) and Washington Sundar took their time at the middle.

The 50 came in the eighth over. After Ashwin fell, Washington played a few shots and completed his first half-century of the season. His unbeaten 54 came off 46 balls with three fours and sixes apiece.

Brief scores: Haryana 194/8 in 20 ovs (Rana 61, Bishnoi 55; Mithun 5/39) lost to Karnataka 195/2 in 15 ovs (Padikkal 87, Rahul 66). Rajasthan 112/9 in 20 ovs (Vijay 2/13) lost to Tamil Nadu 116/3 in 17.5 ovs (Washington 54 n.o).