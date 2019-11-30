Home Sport Cricket

T20 showdown: Karnataka bank on batters, bowling favours TN in repeat final

It would not be wrong to state that other teams in the domestic circuit currently envy Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Published: 30th November 2019 11:28 PM

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU : It would not be wrong to state that other teams in the domestic circuit currently envy Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It has been that kind of a season where the southern heavyweights have blown away one opposition after another. After having featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day final, they are up against each other once again, in Sunday’s summit clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in Surat.

What makes this decider special is the rivalry between the two teams. Besides the trophy on the line, pride is also at stake. Before the match, one can say Karnataka have an edge. Not only did they win the one-day tournament in October, they also beat Tamil Nadu in the Super League stage of the T20 competition.

Does that mean Karnataka are favourites in the shorter format as well? Not really. The losses against their perennial rivals must have hurt, but Dinesh Karthik’s men have the resources to turn things around. The skipper himself, along with likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar and Washington Sundar can be a handful for any team.

“There’s always great competition when we play Karnataka. They have beaten us in the last two matches. But it has also pumped us up ahead of the final. We are all up for the decider, more than before,” said Tamil Nadu batsman Shahrukh Khan. After an impressive outing in the one-dayers, he has made just 116 runs in nine innings in the T20s. “I’m not worried much about it. It is a big final and if I can score big and help my team win, my recent scores will not matter.”

Batting has not been Tamil Nadu’s strength in this tournament. Besides Karthik (281 runs) and Washington (247), none have crossed 200. However, their bowlers have been top notch. Left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore (20 wickets, economy 4.63) and M Siddharth (12 wickets, 4.06) have been successful. Medium-pacer T Natarajan has taken 13 wickets as well.

It is almost the opposite story for Karnataka. Their batting has been spectacular, with Devdutt Padikkal (548 runs) leading the charge as the tournament’s highest scorer. KL Rahul (291) and Manish Pandey (254) have also contributed vital runs. Add Mayank Agarwal, and the batting looks all the more intimidating. Their problem lies in bowling. Except for Shreyas Gopal, who has 18 wickets at an economy of 6.52, others have been thrashed all over the park.

The economy rates of K Gowtham (8.56), V Koushik (8.64), Ronit More (8.73) and Abhimanyu Mithun (9.37) are hardly impressive.One can say Karnataka have played more on batsman-friendly tracks and Tamil Nadu on slower pitches, hence such records. But there will be no excuse when the teams face on Sunday.

