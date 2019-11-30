Home Sport Cricket

West Indies has realistic chance of finishing in top 4 in ICC Test Championship: Skipper Jason Holder

The Afghanistan Test was not a part of the World Test Championship but Holder believes the experience will help them improve.

Published: 30th November 2019 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies captain Jason Holder. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes his side is capable of finishing in the top four of the World Test Championship in two years time.

Currently ranked eighth in the ICC Test team rankings, West Indies notched up a nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in their one-off Test here on Friday and Holder said it is a realistic target for his team to end inside the top 5 in World Test Championship.

"I think by the end of the Test Championship, I don't see it being impossible for us to be fourth or fifth in the world," Holder was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"That would be a significant achievement in a two-year period. We've got some tough series coming up: we've got England, then South Africa coming to the Caribbean, then we've got New Zealand -- all good cricket sides.

"But I don't think it's beyond us to beat them. We've just got to make sure we keep building and developing. Once we do that, we can compete with any side in the world. A realistic target in two years would be to be ranked three or four in the world," he added.

The Afghanistan Test was not a part of the World Test Championship but Holder believes the experience will help them improve.

The skipper heaped praise on the spinners for playing a pivotal role, especially Rahkeem Cornwall, who returned with a ten-wicket haul in only his second Test.

"We did expect the spinners to play a heavy role in this game, but with the new ball we probably expected a little more from the fast bowlers. As the ball got older, I felt it did a little bit more. Their openers played well and pretty much saw off the new ball," Holder said.

"Our spinners really came into effect with the harder ball, so I think it all worked out the way it was supposed to. Credit to Rahkeem (Cornwall). He bowled an exceptional spell in the first innings and then backed it up really well in the second innings, supported well by the other bowlers."

West Indies could manage only 277 in their first innings with Sharmarh Brook scoring his maiden Test ton and Holder said it is important that the batsmen take up more responsibility to put teams under pressure with big first-innings scores.

"I've said it in the last couple of series we've played: more responsibility needs to be taken by our batters. We've shown glimpses of brilliance, which is all well and good, but consistency is the name of the game," he said.

"In order to be a world-class team, you have to be consistent with your batting. You have to get 20 wickets of course, but you have to set it up with the bat. First innings count for a lot. If we can put teams under pressure with our first-innings scores, more often than not, West Indies will be up there among the top-ranked sides in the world."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Holder ICC Test Championship West Indies Cricket Windies Cricket
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veterinary hospital staff paying tributes to the doctor Priyanka Reddy who was murdered in Hyderabad, at Veterinary hospital in Vijayawada. Express Photos by P Ravindra Babu
Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: 'They raped her in lorry cabin even after she died'
'Hope to sing for 50 more years': Musical legend KJ Yesudas
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp