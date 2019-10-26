Innings victory for Tamil Nadu U-16

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : P Vignesh's 3/33 helped Tamil Nadu beat Goa by an innings and 27 runs on the third and final day of their Vijay Merchant Trophy U-16 South Zone clash at ICL-Sankar Nagar Grounds in Tirunelveli on Friday. Resuming from an overnight night score of 24/2, Goa were all out for 163 in their second essay. Ayush Karapurkar and Rijul Pathak were the top-scorers for the visitors, making 32 each.

Brief scores: Goa 128 & 163 in 67.2 ovs (Ayush Karapurkar 32, Rijul Pathak 32; P Vignesh 3/33) lost to Tamil Nadu 318/4 decl. Points: TN 7; Goa 1.

Shayaan steals show

Shayaan’s unbeaten 55 and 2/6 helped St John’s Public School post a one-run win over Sunshine School in the Young Talents Grand Sports Trophy U-16 inter-school tournament, at Reddy’s Cricket Ground in Santhosapuram.

Brief scores: Sunshine School 90 in 29.3 ovs (M Gireeshvar 38, Pratham 31; Sukesh Ram 3/26, Shayaan 2/6, Md Affan 2/12) lost to St John’s Public School 91/9 in 29.1 ovs (Shayaan 55 n.o; Harshad 2/15, Sabareesh Karthik 2/7).