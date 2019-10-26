Home Sport Cricket

Shortcuts won't help to realise your dreams: Sachin Tendulkar

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations --Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India.

Published: 26th October 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (File Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels there are no shortcuts to success and one has to work really hard in order to achieve his/her dream.

While interacting with the school students in Western Maharashtra on Friday, Tendulkar -- who is counted as one of the best batsmen the game has ever seen -- also revealed that he was not selected when he appeared for his first selection trials.

"When I was a student, the only thing in my mind was to play for India. My journey started at the age of eleven," Tendulkar said in Marathi.

"I even remember that when I went for my first selection trials, I was not selected by the selectors. They had said that he will need to work hard and improve his game.

"At that time I was disappointed because I thought I had batted well, but the result was not as per expectation and I was not selected. But after that my focus, commitment and capacity to work hard increased further. If you want to realise your dreams, then shortcuts won't help," he added.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar joins hands with legends for Road Safety World Series

Tendulkar, who went on to play 200 Tests and 463 ODIs in which he scored 15,921 and 18,426 runs respectively, further credited his family and childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar for his stellar cricketing career which lasted almost two and a half decades.

"For my success in cricket, I owe it to my family - all the members. I will start with my parents, my brother Ajit and elder brother Nitin, who does not usually come forward, supported me," the 46-year-old said.

"My elder sister, who now resides in Pune after marriage, she supported me. In fact, my sister had presented the first cricket bat to me in my life.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar expects good innings from Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

"After marriage (wife) Anjali and (kids) Sara and Arjun and Anjali's parents supported me. My uncle and aunt, many people were there. And of course last but no the least Achrekar Sir," he added.

Tendulkar, along with other greats of the game like Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Brett Lee, Tillakaratne Dilshan and Jonty Rhodes, will be seen playing cricket once again at the Road Safety World Series scheduled to be held in India early next year.

The Road Safety World Series will be an annual T20 cricket tournament between legends of five cricket playing nations --Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and host India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Brett Lee Indian cricket team Road Safety World Series
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp