Home Sport Cricket

Tamim Iqbal pulls out of India tour, Imrul Kayes named replacement for T20s

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named another left-hander, Imrul Kayes, as Iqbal's replacement for the three T20 Internationals, starting November 3 in Delhi.

Published: 26th October 2019 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal | AP

By PTI

DHAKA: Senior opener Tamim Iqbal has opted out of Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India as his wife is due with the couple's second child.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named another left-hander, Imrul Kayes, as Iqbal's replacement for the three T20 Internationals, starting November 3 in Delhi.

Bangladesh will also play two Test matches in Indore (November 14-18) and Kolkata (November 22-26).

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "Tamim, who is also nursing a rib injury, was named in the T20I side, but had informed the BCB that he might have to skip the second Test, in Kolkata from November 22, to be with his wife. He has since decided to be with his wife for the weeks heading up to the delivery date too."

"Tamim had informed us earlier that he would miss the second Test in Kolkata but now he will be with his wife for the coming weeks," chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

ALSO READ | BCB may take legal action against Shakib Al Hasan ahead of India tour

Tamim, who has had a horrid run with the bat in recent times, missed Bangladesh's home Test against Afghanistan and the T20I tri-series after requesting for a break from all cricket following Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka in July.

Bangladesh T20I squad: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Aminul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imrul Kayes Tamim Iqbal India vs Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp