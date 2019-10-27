Home Sport Cricket

Bangladesh will be tougher: Former coach Dav Whatmore

Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that the upcoming T20I series against India will be an exciting one.

Published: 27th October 2019 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Dav Whatmore feels it’s the right time for India to experiment before WT20

Dav Whatmore feels it’s the right time for India to experiment before WT20

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former Bangladesh coach Dav Whatmore believes that the upcoming T20I series against India will be an exciting one. He feels that the visitors are a better side than South Africa, and that this is a good time for India to start trying out combinations for next year’s T20 World Cup. India are without the services of Virat Kohli (rested). Bangladesh will miss Tamim Iqbal. He opted out to be with his wife, who is expecting their second child. Imrul Kayes is his replacement. “The series will be an interesting one. Bangladesh are at the moment a better side than South Africa.

Their players have been in a lot of T20 leagues. That will come in handy for them. Plus, they have always been a dangerous side. They can upset calculations on a given day. So, no dull moments.” Many believe that Kohli’s absence will be come as a big relief for Bangladesh. “There is no doubt that he is the best batsman in the world, across all formats. His mere presence will be a big morale-booster for any team. But even without the services of Kohli, India are still a formidable side.

“The likes of Rohit Sharma are in great form. At home, India are a difficult proposition for any opposition. For Bangladesh, it will a big task, indeed.” Whatmore is pleased that his protege Shakib Al Hasan has gone on from strength to strength to become one of the finest all-rounders in the world, apart from leading his country from the front. “Happy for the way his career has progressed. At that time, I never thought that he will lead his country. But credit to him.

ALSO READ| Bangladesh Cricket Board may take legal action against Shakib Al Hasan ahead of India tour

He is a vastly improved player who can walk into any team in the world. He has always been known to be a tight bowler with a penchant for big wickets. His batting has improved a lot in the last couple of years. “He is a complete all-rounder now. He was in good form in the World Cup. I am sure that a series against a top team like India will make him give his best,” said the 65-year-old.

The likes of Mustafizur Rahman, who hasn’t been in the best of form of late, will look to make an impression in the three T20Is. “He is a top-class bowler. The wickets could help him bowl quick. He will be key for Bangladesh’s success. Some Indian batsmen have struggled against left-arm seamers. If Mustafizur gets his lengths right and is consistent, he could be among wickets.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC T20 World Cup Indian cricket team Bangladesh cricket team India vs Bangladesh T20 series Dav Whatmore
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp