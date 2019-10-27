Home Sport Cricket

Indian team lukewarm to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly’s day/night Test proposal

While Virat Kohli & his team have to make up their mind on the Eden Gardens encounter in a few days, lack of practice and  quality of pink balls are their main considerations.

Published: 27th October 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Eden gardens, D/N test

Among the selected lot for the two-match series, only Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav have experience of playing pink ball cricket

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI : A clear picture of whether Eden Gardens will host India’s first ever day/night Test — between India and Bangladesh from November 22 — will emerge after Diwali. Since taking over as president of the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly has made his intention clear about hosting a pink ball Test as he sees it as a way to draw crowds to the longest format. All three Tests of the recent Freedom Trophy against South Africa were played before sparsely-crowded stands.

Ganguly broke the idea to captain Virat Kohli and his limited-over deputy Rohit Sharma during the selection committee meeting on Thursday, but nothing concrete has emerged so far. It is reliably learnt that even as Ganguly sounded out Kohli on converting the second Test against Bangladesh into a day/night affair, the captain has sought time to discuss this with the rest of the team before taking a decision.

Sources in the Indian team management indicated that a decision will be arrived at only after a thorough consideration. For the record, among the squad selected for the two-match series, which comes under the ICC World Test Championship, only Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara and Kuldeep Yadav have experience of playing pink ball cricket. That happened when Duleep Trophy was played in a day/night format for the first time in 2016-17.

ALSO READ| If only Ganguly fulfils his promises...

Interestingly, Ganguly was chairman of the BCCI’s technical committee back then. The two subsequent Duleep Trophy editions were played under lights but didn’t feature any of the Test regulars. This season, the tournament went back to the old format. It is one of the reasons the Indian team management is pondering whether to play a day/night Test without any preparation. Even though Bangladesh is ninth in the ICC Test rankings, India don’t want to risk losing 60 points that will consolidate their position at the top of Test Championship table.

“The idea can definitely be given a thought. But if we are talking about the Kolkata Test, there is very little time. It won’t be an ideal scenario to expose the players to the pink ball without any game time,” sources tracking the development told this newspaper.

Ever since Australia and New Zealand featured in the first day/night Test in November 2015, there have been 11 such Tests. India and Bangladesh are the only teams yet to feature in one, other than new entrants Afghanistan and Ireland. India’s reluctance isn’t much of a surprise, considering that they believe it will neutralise the spinners since the pink ball tends to give pacers an edge. Moreover, for the seam of a pink ball to remain prominent for 80 overs, the outfield has to be lush. In Indian conditions the seam tends to go soft soon. Also, most of the day/night matches have been played on pitches with 5mm grass, which offer significant advantage to seamers under lights.

ALSO READ| Sourav Ganguly as BCCI chief, Rahul Dravid at NCA best for Indian cricket: Ravi Shastri

There is an issue with the ball itself. In India, SG balls are used for Tests. The pink one for Duleep games were made by Kookaburra. While the BCCI can use Kookaburra as an alternative, choosing SG would mean risking something which is untested in these conditions.While there were talks of a practice game, it is ruled out because there are only three days between the third and final T20I in Nagpur and the first Test in Indore which begins on November 14. Meanwhile, a decision to convert a Test into a day/night fixture needs the BCCI Apex Council’s nod. It will be put forth to the Council only if the team agrees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Eden Gardens India Day Night test Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly India vs Bangladesh Test Series BCCI
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp