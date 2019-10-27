INTERVIEW| Wriddhiman Saha likes keeping it simple

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

It’s difficult to get words out of Wriddhiman Saha. The wicketkeeper made head turns recently with his exploits in the South Africa series. Those who don the big gloves usually get noticed when they make big scores these days. India’s Test specialist has bucked the trend. Ask him about it and at his eloquent best, he comes up with a ‘did my job’ dead-bat.

At 35, Saha continues to be one of the fittest blokes in the Indian team. This takes some doing, considering that he was out for over a year due to shoulder surgery and a recovery process that was long and lonely. In a chat that involved repeated prodding, Saha speaks about the hard times, what he did to stay positive and the satisfaction of seeing perseverance bear fruit. Excerpts:

When wicketkeepers draw attention these days, it’s mostly for their batting exploits. How is it to get talked about purely for keeping?

I try to keep and bat to the best of my ability, whenever I get a chance. I look for ways how I can contribute. There isn’t much else in the mind when I’m out there in the middle. That way, doing well is not special because that’s my job. But when people say I’ve done well, it feels good. If performance is appreciated, it motivates you to do better. I’m no different in that respect. It’s good to be praised. It boosts confidence.

Of the three catches that drew applause in Pune, which one is your favourite?

The one down the leg side (Theunis de Bruyn off Umesh Yadav) is my favourite. It was on the left, which is my weaker side. When the ball follows that line, you see it at the start and then after it gets past the batsman. There’s a moment when you are blinded because it’s covered. Anticipating the direction, speed of the ball and the spot it’s going to come to, all have to be perfect to complete the catch. Because all these things came together,

that’s my pick.

There was a dropped catch in Vizag (Dean Elgar off Ravindra Jadeja). Did that make you more determined?

I don’t consider that to be a catch. It was a thick deflection and they either stick or don’t, when you are standing that close to the stumps. In most cases, they hit the thigh or shin. It’s easier with fine edges. If I make mistakes, I usually get a bad feeling. There was nothing of that sort with that one.

You were out for a long time due to shoulder injury, surgery and recovery. What kept you going in the period when you were not part of the team?

Surgery is something I had to go through. It wasn’t the time to think what lay ahead. During rehab I concentrated on training and drills, without getting too perturbed by what had happened. I tried not to think that I was under pressure or anything. I was focussed on the immediate present instead of looking six months ahead. Encouraging depressing thoughts would have stopped me from doing my best during the recovery process. I kept the intensity going and concentrated on following the schedule given to me by the physio and trainer.

You were out of the team and your replacement Rishabh Pant was hitting hundreds. What did you do to steer clear of insecurity or negative thoughts?

I was watching those matches on television when in rehab. Earlier it used to be said that Parthiv Patel and Dinesh Karthik are my competitors. Now they say it’s Rishabh. I never saw them as competitors. Rishabh tries to do his best and so do I. Instead of losing sleep over what’s not in my control, I believe in preparation. I must be ready for the situation when I get a chance as well as for the situation when I don’t get a chance. I choose not to look at the competition part. There was no room for other kinds of thoughts in my mind in that period.

For someone with three Test tons, how important was the 66 for India A against West Indies A in Antigua before the Tests in West Indies?

After returning from injury, I hadn’t played many competitive games other than the Mushtaq Ali T20s and IPL until then. I knew that I had to do well to be back where I was before the surgery. In that sense, it was an important match. I didn’t try anything new out of desperation. I relied on tested methods and it turned out to be a fruitful outing, which came at the right time for me.

As a senior pro, what kind of interactions do you have with Rishabh?

Other than the usual stuff, we talk about what we do. Our methods and schedules are not necessarily the same. There are differences according to requirements. Those things are discussed. If I notice something wrong or something that can be done differently, I tell him. He does too. I don’t do this because I’m the senior. That’s how I’ve been since childhood. Even in the Bengal team it’s pretty much the same.

What does it take to be a good keeper in Indian conditions?

The main difference between pitches here and abroad is bounce. It is less on most Indian wickets. You have to adjust to that and stay low. You need to develop hand speed and agility. You must make sure that you follow the ball till the end. It’s not always the same and preparation varies depending on pitches. In the South Africa series, Pune had some bounce. Vizag and Ranchi were slow and turning. Based on what we see and the experience of playing in these places, we prepare for a couple of days before the match.

What kind of work goes behind what you do on the field?

Earlier, I used to do a lot of things at the same time, over long hours. It has lessened a bit over the years and become more need specific. I do things for as long as I enjoy myself and don’t push too hard. It’s not clock-bound or rigid as it used to be. There may even be days when I don’t do keeping-specific practice. The focus is more on quality than quantity you can say.

Expecting arrival of second child

When in Kolkata, Saha is a family man. Daughter Anvi, who goes to Class 1, takes up most of his time. These days, the wicketkeeper and his wife Romi are excitedly waiting for the arrival of their second child. Saha likes going out with family and ends up spending a substantial part of his spare time in the mall next to his house. Not too worried about getting mobbed if identified, he says he is not that famous.

93.7 catch efficiency

In Tests since 2017, Saha has a catch efficiency of 93.7% with only three drops. Of all keepers to have taken 15+ catches in this period, only Pakistan’s Sarfraz Ahmed (94.1%) has a better success rate according to Cricviz analysis.

1.447 - Saha’s dismissals per innings in Tests.