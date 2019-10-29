Home Sport Cricket

Sourav Ganguly and his backpack full of expectations

Ganguly, on whom leadership sits softly, knows the weight of expectations on him from every nook and corner.

Published: 29th October 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Photo | PTI)

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: For Sourav Ganguly, it was an opportunity to wear his India blazer once again as he officially took over as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai last week. For virtually everybody else inside and outside the game, it was February 26, 2000 all over again.

Ganguly took over as the captain of the Indian cricket team at a time the sport in the country was mired in the infamous fixing crisis which consumed Mohammad Azharuddin and a few others.

He was given a young team and was handed the responsibility to get the house in order after Sachin Tendulkar stood down from captaining the side post a 2-0 drubbing in the Tests against South Africa.

What happened from then on and in the next five years is well documented as Ganguly, nicknamed "Maharaj (king)" at home, moulded a bunch of talented youngsters into world beaters and took them to the 2003 World Cup final and also made India the No.1 Test side, playing a fearless brand of cricket which was previously unheard of.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly must bat BCCI back to the top in ICC

Cut to 2019, and he is taking over as the chief of a board which went through a tumultuous 33-month reign of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA).

The onus of resurrecting the ship is once again on him after the image of Indian cricket took a beating following the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

"One thing I'm absolutely sure is that whatever time I'm here I will try and make a difference. I'm not going to sit and spend my time for people to say that "I was the BCCI president". I want to be a 'BCCI President who made a difference', so I'll try and do that," Ganguly said at the felicitation programme organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) of which he was the president for four years from 2015-2019.

He had been part of the Working Committee for three years before taking over as Joint Secretary in 2014.

Ganguly, on whom leadership sits softly, knows the weight of expectations on him from every nook and corner.

And as he has himself said time and again after assuming the role and even before he formally took over, that he is happy to be the Man Friday of Indian cricket be in on or off the field.

Standing next to him at the felicitation programme, Azhar -- Ganguly's first captain -- said he wants Ganguly to reach greater heights as BCCI President than what he had achieved as the skipper of the Indian team. Tendulkar, more or less, echoed similar sentiments going by his short tweet when Ganguly was President-elect.

ALSO READ | BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly set for October 30 visit to National Cricket Academy

Ditto Virender Sehwag, who, after the famous Cape Town Test in 2006 where Ganguly, on a comeback trail, had cracked a defiant unbeaten 51, had said: "Dada will one day become the BCCI president and also the Chief Minister of Bengal."

V.V.S Laxman, whose 281, Ganguly says saved his captaincy and Indian cricket, urged him to "revive" the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru which, for the past few years, has become a rehabilitation centre and not a feeder line of Indian cricket.

India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the sport is in the right direction with Ganguly at the wheel, and there won't be many who would say otherwise as the 'Prince of Kolkata' begins his reign. Ganguly is already making the right kind of noises with the Day-Night Tests as a starter, but challenges are many ahead of him and his every move would be scrutinised like during his playing days.

For now, he has nine months to do an encore, this time in the boardroom by at least setting the wheels in motion before he has to go into the mandatory cooling-off period. All eyes, that of his long-time team-mates, the wider cricketing world and beyond, will be on him. Like it always was.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BCCI BCCI President Sourav Ganguly
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp