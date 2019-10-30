Home Sport Cricket

Protests in Bangladesh over ban on cricket hero Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib made a public appeal for support after being banned, unleashing a flood of angry anti-ICC social media posts from his fans.

Published: 30th October 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh national cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan (2R) speaks with media as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon (2L) stands next to him at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. (Photo | AFP)

Bangladesh national cricket team captain Shakib Al Hasan (2R) speaks with media as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon (2L) stands next to him at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

DHAKA: Hundreds of people staged a demonstration in a Bangladesh town Wednesday against a two-year ban on cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan for not declaring attempts to bribe him.

The ban on the 32-year-old superstar was announced on Tuesday by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which suspended one year of the punishment after Shakib "accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code".

Shakib made a public appeal for support after being banned, unleashing a flood of angry anti-ICC social media posts from his fans.

Police said about 700 people took to the streets in Shakib's hometown of Magura, demanding the ICC revoke the ban which came on the eve of Bangladesh's departure for a tour of India.

"The protesters shouted slogans and marched along a highway. They also formed a human chain as part of their action against the ICC decision," said Saiful Islam, police chief in the western town.

Protesters carried placards saying that Shakib was the victim of a "conspiracy".

Smaller protests were held in the capital Dhaka, police said.

The Test and T20 captain accepted charges that he had failed to disclose details of approaches made over a tri-nation series between Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe in 2018 as well as the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Shakib will be eligible to return from October 29 next year but he is ruled out of the T20 World Cup in Australia which starts October 8.

'Shocking' decision

"Those who have supported me over the years, I hope they, the fans, Bangladesh Cricket Board, the government, the journalists will continue to support me in my bad and good time," Shakib told reporters after the ban was announced.

"I am hopeful I will come back to cricket soon. I will be stronger and will perform my responsibilities with more sincerity," he said.

Shakib, who has played 56 Tests, 206 ODIs and 76 Twenty20 internationals, is Bangladesh's biggest sporting hero and has regularly topped the ICC rankings for all-rounders since 2009.

At this year's World Cup in England, Shakib scored more than 600 runs and picked up 11 wickets. He also became the fastest cricketer to reach 5,000 runs and 250 wickets in one-day internationals.

After the ban, Shakib stepped down from the MCC World Cricket committee, which said it was "sorry" to lose him but supported his resignation, which was "the right decision".

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan said Shakib's suspension was "shocking" as he is the centrepiece of the team.

"We have no substitute (for Shakib)... I was angry when I first heard about it and asked why he didn't inform me. We planned our India tour keeping Shakib in the team," Nazmul told reporters.

Bangladesh will play two Tests and three T20 internationals in its Indian tour that starts November 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp