Home Sport Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan made a mistake and he's realised that: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Shakib for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Published: 30th October 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina insists star cricketer Shakib-al-Hasan "made a mistake" by not reporting the corrupt approaches made to him because of which he has been banned from all cricket for two years.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Shakib for two years, with one year of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Under the provisions of the code, Shakib chose to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing. Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, teh all-rounder will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020.

"It's clear that Shakib has made a mistake and he's realised that," Hasina was quoted as saying by bdnews24.com. "There's nothing much the government can do about the ICC's decision but Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will stand by him," she added.

Following ICC's decision, Shakib said, "I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches."

"Like the majority of players and fans around the world, I want cricket to be a corruption free sport and I am looking forward to working with the ICC ACU team to support their education programme and ensure young players don't make the same mistake I did."

ALSO READ | We had no prior knowledge of ICC investigation on Shakib Al Hasan: BCB chief

The one-year ban that the 32-year-old has to serve will keep him out of next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and also the World T20 to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also offered support to the suspended cricketer.

"We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over. During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket," BCB President Nazmul Hassan said in an official statement.

The ban comes as a huge blow for Bangladesh ahead of their much-anticipated tour of India, which comprises three T20Is and two Tests, beginning November 3.

Mahmudullah will lead Bangladesh in the T20Is whereas Mominul Haque will be leading the Test side in the two-Test series, the one of which will be a day-night affair scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata from November 22-26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheikh Hasina Shakib Al Hasan Corruption Bangladesh Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Board
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp