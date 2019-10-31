Ball makers predict help for bowlers in first day/night Test

firoz mirza By

CHENNAI: Soon after Bangladesh Cricket Board accepted the BCCI’s request to play a day-night Test in Kolkata, talks shifted to the pink ball. In the few places where these have been used, the pink ball has received mixed reviews, irrespective of the manufacturer, be it Kookaburra or Dukes. There is an opinion that these balls don’t aid bowlers. SG, the company which will supply the balls for the first day-night Test in India, is confident that won’t be the case. Efforts are made to make sure that the seam stays prominent and the shine lasts.

“The ball has a prominent seam which will help spinners as well as pacers. Initial hardness will be advantageous for bowlers and we’re hopeful the seam will keep bowlers interested even after 30-40 overs,” Paras Anand, director of sales and marketing at SG, told this newspaper.

He agreed that the pink ball tends to lose colour quickly but said that grass will help in colour preservation. “Initially it will not happen (colour losing) but when the ball gets older, it’ll lose colour as pink is lighter than dark red. It’ll be a challenge but thick grass on the wicket and outfield will help maintain the colour longer.”

It will behave differently, but the manufacturing method is similar to red and white balls. “Treatment of leather is slightly different. Otherwise, other processes are similar,” said Anand, adding that the pink ball will be more expensive.Both Indian players and their Bangladesh counterparts were apprehensive when the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly came up with the idea. Anand felt the players will face the biggest challenge. “Adjustment to the new ball will be the key as the seam and colour are going to be different.”

Given the developments of the past few days, the organisers got little time to adjust to the big change but the manufacturer had got indications from the BCCI and started preparing accordingly. “Indications were given last week and we started working on it. But it’s not that we were waiting for it. We’ve been working on this for almost three years. We’ve been testing it regularly during and these tests have obviously helped us to come to a level where we feel that the ball is up to the mark to be used at the international level.”

The BCCI has requested for 72 balls for the historic Test and they will be delivered either on November 6 or 7. The day-night Test starts in Kolkata on November 22 and it will not only be a test for the BCCI or players but also for the manufacturer.

Eye on the ball

Initial hardness will result in bowlers getting purchase, as long as it lasts before getting scruffed up.

Prominent seam will keep pacers and spinners interested after 30-40 overs.

Grass on pitch needed to help the ball retain its colour, since more lacquer is involved in ball’s making.

Adjusting to colour and seam will be among the biggest challenge for the players.