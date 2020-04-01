Don't forget about personal fitness during quarantine: Hardik Pandya

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya could have set the stage on fire on his return from injury in the home ODI series against South Africa. But with the coronavirus wrecking havoc, the three-match affair had to be postponed as virtually all sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics, came to a jolting halt.

But that hasn't stopped the star all-rounder from maintain his fitness drills. In a video which he shared on his Twitter account, Hardik was seen doing shoulder and leg exercises.

"Quaran-training. Don't forget about your personal fitness during the quarantine. Stay fit, stay healthy," Hardik said in a tweet.

Hardik and brother Krunal recently turned their drawing room into a stadium to play a game of indoor cricket.

Taking to Twitter, the Pandya brothers posted a video and said: "Stay safe everyone. Avoid going out, you can have fun indoors as well just like me and my family had. We urge everyone to observe lockdown and stop the spread of the coronavirus."

While the BCCI is confident that they can pull off the IPL even if it starts from the first week of May, an important area of concern will be the entry of the foreign players as visa restrictions need to be removed first. It is now looking at the October-November window.

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 386 COVID-19 cases, which is the biggest single-day jump. Over 1,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now in the country and 38 people have already lost their lives.