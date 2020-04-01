STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Former England captain Kevin Pietersen roasts Ahmad Shahzad in hilarious Instagram banter

Kevin Pietersen interviewed Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad, with whom he played at the Quetta Gladiators in the PSL.

Published: 01st April 2020 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been interviewing cricketers through Instagram live ever since the cricket calendar grinded to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He had previously interviewed Indian opener Rohit Sharma and it was a conversation in which former South African captain AB de Villiers and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with comments.

Pietersen has now interviewed Pakistan batsman Ahmad Shahzad, with whom he played at the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the two spoke about Shahzad's woeful run of form in this year's PSL.

Shahzad scored just 61 runs in seven innings and when he started saying that he has been working hard and trying his best, Pietersen retorted by saying, "I am not a journalist, I am your buddy. So don't come with this garbage response."

Shahzad then said that the real reason was that he was playing at no.3 this season, which is a position he was not familiar with. Pietersen then replied: "You don't wanna bat at one, you don't wanna bat at two and you can't bat at three and four. I think you must bat at 13 for Quetta Gladiators in the next season."

Shahzad, like most other cricketers are at home with his family after the PSL was postponed on March 17 by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kevin Pietersen Ahmad Shahzad
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp