STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We are behind Australia and England in fitness, but not skill: India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur said it is more about fitness and not skills that separate them from Australia or England.

Published: 01st April 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur

India T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India's T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur has said India's domestic scructure is "five-six years behind" Australia and England, adding that skill wise they are at par with them.

India lost to Australia in the T20 World Cup final by 85 runs last month.

"Definitely we are five-six years behind them in these aspects," Kaur told Mumbai Mirror.

"But now girls have understood their responsibility towards being fit. Earlier there used to be a huge difference between a domestic player and what is expected at the international level. But now some 30 girls are given individual programme by the BCCI.

"So when one of them is picked for India, she is not clueless about what is expected of her. As we keep improving our domestic level, the performances at the international level will improve. That is why I said we are five-six years behind these teams because our domestic set-up is not as good as it should be."

"Now the players are getting more aware about being fit and following the right daily routines," Kaur said.

"The things we have grasped in the last two-three years, England and Australia have been doing from long before."

Kaur said it is more about fitness and not skills that separate them from Australia or England.

"Just the fitness. In these two countries fitness is part of their culture. Unfortunately, in India we start these things late," Kaur told The Week.

"For the last three years the girls have been working hard on fitness. It does not improve overnight, we need to work on it for longer durations. Earlier, we would come close to these teams and lose, but now we are winning matches against them. Skill-wise we are better batters and bowlers than these two countries."

Kaur's form was poor throughout the World Cup campaign in Australia. But the 31-year old dashing batter said she is not thinking too much about pressure and also captaincy.

"From the outside it may look like that, but personally I have never felt so," she said when questioned on the captaincy.

"I really enjoy this part. I feel more involved. The captaincy keeps me alert all the time. Earlier, I used to think about my performance alone. Captaincy has made me a better person. [ Now,] I cannot think only about myself, but [have to think] of other things, too."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harmanpreet Kaur India cricket India womens cricket England womens cricket Australia womens cricket
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp