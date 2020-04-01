With IPL kickoff uncertain, India's T20 stars kept waiting for World Cup auditions

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an ideal, COVID-19 free world, you would be looking at the clock to hit 8 PM in the months of April and May. The slugfest involving eight teams that are not short on star quotient would make you alter your evening plans. This year's edition was supposed to help India identify their core group for the T20 World Cup scheduled for October-November in Australia. And if you happen to be one of those who doesn't care about the results of the Men in Blue, you were looking forward to seeing one of the greatest -- MS Dhoni -- possibly say goodbye.

Instead, there is uncertainty as is the norm everywhere. The IPL is suspended till April 15 and there is no guarantee that it would begin any time this year unless various other factors align significantly in favour of it — like the T20 WC being postponed. The lockdown has provided Indian cricketers – both international and domestic – a break, which has been a luxury that they have not been able to afford for long. They are now confined to their houses, quietly going about a few exercises as told by their strength and conditioning coach. They are getting to spend time with their families, helping them with their daily routines, which they couldn't have done if the IPL had gotten underway on March 29.

So how much has this cost Indian cricket? If one looks at it from a monetary perspective, you would probably need another three-week period to count the losses. Even if one speaks about the cricketing aspect, it is hard to dismiss what Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will be feeling now. They have a T20 WC to win in seven months. It is still a long time away, but India don't have a team that can be considered among the favourites.

By Shastri's own admission, only Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have their spots locked. The IPL was supposed to give them answers to fill in the rest of the blanks. Can KL Rahul double up as wicketkeeper or will Rishabh Pant find his touch back or should they look beyond the Delhi stumper for someone else. May be had the IPL began, it would have given them some out-of-the-box options like how Vijay Shankar came into the reckoning for the 50-over World Cup. They are yet to see how fully fit one of their prized assets Hardik Pandya is.

Between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur or even Jaydev Unadkat there is competition for three slots. Given how Ravindra Jadeja has become undroppable and Kuldeep Yadav's specialities, Yuzvendra Chahal might have had an audition with Rahul Chahar or even Ashwin may have brought himself back into contention. Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey would have got further chances to show why they are needed.

And more importantly, everyone would have got clarity on Dhoni. India have been tempted to see how the former captain performs in the IPL and take a call on his inclusion depending on how well Pant is placed. They know there is no place for Dhoni in the side, but they are well aware of what he brings to the table.

With so much uncertainty around the Future Tours Programme, India as things stand have less than a handful of matches to decide on the 15 for the T20 WC. It is a tournament India have been looking forward to so that they can end their global title drought. India will now have to redraw their strategy and pick the squad accordingly if they intend to board the flight to Australia without any holes in their batting.