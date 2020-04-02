STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez's list of top five batsmen

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez named his top five batsmen of all time in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Published: 02nd April 2020 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez

Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez named his top five batsmen of all time in a Q&A session on Twitter.

Hafeez named West Indies and Indian batting greats Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar, Indian captain Virat Kohli, former South Afican captain AB de Villiers and former Pakistan batting stalwart Saeed Anwar among batsmen that were the best according to him.

Kohli is the only one in the list who is still playing international cricket. Like Hafeez, Kohli also is now at home with the cricket calendar having come to a hault due to coronavirus. Kohli will be going live on Instagram with Kevin Pietersen on Thursday, like his limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma last week.

Hafeez was playing for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) before it was suspended due to coronavirus. He said earlier in the year that he will be retiring from all forms of international cricket after the 2020 T20 World Cup later in the year.

While the PSL was cancelled in the knockout stages due to the pandemic, the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak. IPL franchises have decided that they will have the next meeting to decide the way forward only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

