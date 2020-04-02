ECB announces pay cut for employees amid COVID-19 crisis

By IANS

LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced salary cuts for its employees to help lower central costs, and protect jobs in the long-term, as the COVID-19 situation continues to unfold.

The announcement includes measures to consult with staff on reducing all employees' salaries for two months from April 1.

Proposed cuts will vary according to the employee's job grade, ranging from 25 per cent to 10 per cent. The Executive Management Team and Board will receive a salary reduction of 20 per cent, while Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison has volunteered a 25 per cent reduction.

Some staff will also be asked to consent to furloughing through the government's coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, whereafter the ECB will supplement to ensure staff receive 100 per cent of their reduced salary, stated an ECB media release.

The board will additionally freeze all recruitment in 2020, with critical roles only being replaced when an employee leaves the business, it added.

On Monday, the ECB had said that it will provide a 61-million-pound interim package to help cricket withstand the financial impact of coronavirus pandemic.

"Yesterday, we rolled out an interim financial package which is fundamental to ensuring the short-term survival of the professional and recreational cricket network," said Harrison.

"Despite this, the financial situation remains challenging, so our support must be ongoing. Today, we have made a difficult but important announcement to cut central costs through a number of measures - all with a desire to protect jobs in the long-term and ensure we are better prepared to weather the storm ahead," he added.

All professional cricket in England has been suspended till May 28 amid the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 2,000 lives in the country.