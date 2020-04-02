STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I can relate to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's story: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to Rohit Sharma

On debut against RCB, Jasprit Bumrah was smashed to three boundaries by Virat Kohli in his first-ever IPL over.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Photo | PTI and AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday said he takes inspiration from Swedish star footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the way he rose from the ashes to become one of the best in the business.

Talking on Instagram live with India opener Rohit Sharma, Bumrah said: "I love Ibra. I can relate to his story that people did not take him seriously and then he became a star. I can relate as I think people took me lightly initially and then I proved them wrong, I am still trying."

Bumrah is the No. 1 ranked ODI bowler at present. He rose through the ranks playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and had a forgettable first outing .

On debut against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Bumrah was smashed to three boundaries by Virat Kohli in his first-ever IPL over. However, what followed that was a ribbon-cutting to his glorious cricketing career.

Rohit and Bumrah, both teammates at Mumbai Indians with the former leading the team to their record fourth title, also spoke on Sri Lanka T20 captain and veteran pacer Lasith Malinga who also plays for Mumbai Indians. Rohit asked Bumrah on his relation with Malinga.

"The communication was difficult initially. He taught me the mindset when he gets hit, he smiles. I used to get annoyed at the beginning but he explained there is no point getting angry," Bumrah said.

Bumrah also said he looked forward to bowling with New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in the IPL but with it now being postponed due to the coronavirus, he has to wait.

"When he was in Delhi, I asked him about slower ball. I met him in New Zealand also and I spoke to him."

Rohit said Mumbai had a balance team this term and would have done well.

"I was looking forward to this (season) we had lethal new ball combination, we had all bases covered. IPL would have been exciting but anyway this can't be controlled," said India's limited overs vice-captain and one of the best white-ball batters.

