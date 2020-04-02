STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No religion, no caste, only humanity: Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Yuvraj and Harbhajan paired up with Afridi to help those in need during the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ace India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has reacted to the criticism which he and Yuvraj Singh received for extending support to Shahid Afridis humanitarian work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, Harbhajan uploaded a video on his Twitter handle showing Sikhs preparing and distributing food to needy in England. "No religion, no cast, only humanity...that's what it is...stay safe stay home...spread love not hate or virus...let's pray for every single one...May Waheguru bless us all," he wrote along with the video.

Earlier, Yuvraj had also said that by asking for help for Shahid Afridi foundation, didn't want to hurt anyone's feelings and all he tried was to help people suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings," Yuvraj said in a message posted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"I'm an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh paired up with Afridi to help those in need during the pandemic which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"These are testing times, it's time to lookout for each other specially the ones who are lesser fortunate. Let's do our bit, I am supporting Shahid Afridi and Shahid Afridi Foundation in this noble initiative of COVID-19. Please donate on donatekarona.com," Yuvraj had tweeted tagging Harbhajan.

Harbhajan had also praised Afridi for the valuable social work he was doing in these trying circumstances.

However, a hashtag #ShameonYuviBhajji started trending on Twitter with users lashing out at the duo for helping Afridi. At the same time, there was also support for the former India all-rounder with #IStandWithYuvi hashtag doing.

