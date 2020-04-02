World Cup was won by entire Indian team, obsession over one six should stop: Gautam Gambhir

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Thursday lashed out at those only celebrating MS Dhoni's six to win the 2011 World Cup, saying it was won by the entire team and not just one hit. India lifted the World Cup on this day nine years ago.

"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" these were Ravi Shastri's words after Dhoni led India to a win in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium with a humongous six off Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.

With that six, Dhoni had fulfilled the long-cherished dreams of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had all the batting records to his name in international cricket except his hands at the World Cup trophy. The Master Blaster had waited 22 years to lift the trophy and on April 2, 2011, his dream was finally fulfilled.

ESPNCricinfo, therefore, tweeted "the shot that sent millions of Indians into jubilation" with a photo of the moment.

Gambhir, in his reply, said: "Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX."

#OnThisDay in 2011, the shot that sent millions of Indians into jubilationhttps://t.co/bMdBNFxggl pic.twitter.com/PIOBaLRRIH — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 2, 2020

The stylish left-hander had scored 97 while Dhoni, who had promoted himself to No 4, smashed an unbeaten 91 as India won by six wickets.

"A World Cup won by Indians, for India & with India!" Gambhir later tweeted.

Just a reminder @ESPNcricinfo: #worldcup2011 was won by entire India, entire Indian team & all support staff. High time you hit your obsession for a SIX. pic.twitter.com/WPRPQdfJrV — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 2, 2020

The BJP lawmaker on Thursday also pledged to donate his two years' salary towards Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

He has already released Rs one crore out of his MP Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) Fund towards the relief efforts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Before that, the BJP MP had said that his foundation, Gautam Gambhir Foundation, was distributing food packets to poor people in his constituency in New Delhi. East Delhi has a large number of daily wage labourers and many were not able to make arrangements for their food due to the 21-day lockdown.