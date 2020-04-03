STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

COVID-19: PM Modi to speak to Ganguly, Tendulkar, Kohli and Sehwag among others via video call

Asked if cricket and the IPL will be discussed, the source said: "If you are asking if there will be a call on the fate of the IPL, no that will not happen."

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman. (EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking to eminent sports personalities like BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli among others as he tries his best to reach the masses as the country fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the prime minister will be speaking to eminent sports personalities across the country as he tries to reach every citizen in the country in these tough times.

"The Prime Minister will be holding a conference call with not just the likes of Ganguly, Tendulkar, Kohli. It will also have other sports personalities who can then go ahead and pass on the message of staying safe and staying indoors as the country fights against the pandemic," the source said.

ALSO READ | 'On 5th April, at 9 pm, for 9 minutes, light up candles': PM Modi calls for 'bright' show of solidarity to fight COVID-19

Asked if cricket and the IPL will be discussed, the source said: "If you are asking if there will be a call on the fate of the IPL, no that will not happen."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now looking at the October-November window to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League which has been postponed till April 15. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the T20 World Cup that is to be held later in the year in Australia.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said that while it is the BCCI which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the loves of the citizens of the country.

ALSO READ | Postpone IPL? BCCI still waiting

IPL franchises have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp