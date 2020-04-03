STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

Warwickshire also plans to offer NHS staff free entry to a Vitality Blast fixture later in the summer.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

The floodlights are on at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England. (Photo | AFP)

The floodlights are on at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Edgbaston cricket stadium will be used as a coronavirus testing centre by the National Health Service (NHS) in a bid to help in the battle against COVID-19.

The ground - more specifically, the car park - will be used as a drive-through testing centre for NHS staff. Those requiring tests will drive in through the Edgbaston Road entrance and undergo the procedure while remaining in their vehicle. They will then leave via the Pershore Road exit, ESPNcricinfo reported.

Warwickshire also plans to offer NHS staff free entry to a Vitality Blast fixture later in the summer.

"With our county cricket programme and conference and events business closed until May 29, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times, whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," Neil Snowball, the Warwickshire chief executive, said.

All sporting activities, including cricket and football, have been suspended in the country to contain the spread of the virus.

The global tally of the total number of people infected by coronavirus as of Friday crossed 10,00,000 and the death toll from the disease exceeded 50,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Edgbaston National Health Service coronavirus
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp