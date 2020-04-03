STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Pat Cummins in 'holding pattern' as IPL season in doubt

Play is scheduled to start on April 15, the day after India's three-week lockdown is due to end and two months before restrictions on Australians travelling overseas could be lifted.

Published: 03rd April 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Pat Cummins attends a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi.

Australia's Pat Cummins. | AP

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's leading fast bowler Pat Cummins said COVID-19 lockdowns would make it "tight" for the big-money Indian Premier League to go ahead this month as planned, leaving some of cricket's biggest stars in limbo.

"They obviously haven't cancelled it or anything like that yet. It's still a bit of a holding pattern," the Kolkata Knight Riders-contracted Cummins said, speaking from home isolation near Sydney.

"We're in contact with our teams every few days. Obviously, everyone's still really keen for it to all go ahead," he said, "but you know the priority is to minimise risk of (coronavirus) spreading."

Play is scheduled to start on April 15, the day after India's three-week lockdown is due to end and two months before restrictions on Australians travelling overseas could be lifted.

"I don't expect anything too soon to happen," Cummins said, hinting at a possible delay. "I mean obviously the preference would be to be over there playing but... I guess the silver lining is that we do get a bit of a break."

The start of the IPL season had already been pushed back from March 29 until April 15 "as a precautionary measure" over the coronavirus, the Indian cricket board said.

Even if the tournament does start after April 15, it could be without fans in the stadium and it is not clear that Australian players could attend with travel restrictions still in place.

The two-month tournament is a huge revenue earner.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli reveals story behind nickname 'Chiku' and how MS Dhoni made it famous

The Twenty20 competition is estimated to generate more than $11 billion for the Indian economy and involves cricket's top international stars like England's Ben Stokes, Australia's David Warner and Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Pat Cummins IPL 2020
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp