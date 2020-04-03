STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Postpone IPL? BCCI still waiting

Those who matter are still playing the waiting game, even as it becomes clearer by the day that there will be no IPL this summer.

Published: 03rd April 2020

The fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance as the country is under a 21-day lockdown. (Photo | IPL Website)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Those who matter are still playing the waiting game, even as it becomes clearer by the day that there will be no IPL this summer. BCCI has stuck to its stand that the tournament is suspended until April 15. An announcement on further postponement is expected around that time or earlier. When the COVID-19 situation in India was better than now, BCCI and the franchises were pondering how to fit IPL into a four-week window starting from the first week of May.

But things becoming normal and travel restrictions getting lifted by that time look unrealistic at the moment, unless there are dramatic developments. “We have to wait and see what the government decides,” said BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Thursday. “For the IPL to happen, a lot of things have to fall in place. There is no certainty over a number important things, as in how they would be in a few weeks from now. And the priority for the country right now is different anyway.

” Asked why IPL has not been cancelled yet, considering that major events like Olympics, Euro 2020 and Wimbledon have been deferred by a year, Dhumal pointed out that the T20 league has already been suspended. “It is on hold until April 15. We will be able to review and assess the situation only when things become clearer. Then only will we be able to plan for how we should go about it.” Cancelling IPL for a year involves complications regarding broadcast contracts. As per a five-year deal, Star is paying BCCI around `3270 crore per year.

Not having the event for one year means adjustments on that front as well. In that eventuality, the contract may be extended by a year. BCCI’s top brass and the broadcasters are believed to be engaged in talks to figure out what works best. There are also talks that IPL may be held in October-November if the T20 World Cup doesn’t take place due to the indefinite travel ban that hosts Australia have placed on foreigners. That could open up a potential 34-day window. Without ruling out that possibility, Dhumal said that it remains in the realm of speculation. “There may be bilateral commitments and other issues. Without taking into account all that, it’s too early to say if there could be another window for IPL this year.”

