Think about IPL when life gets safer, better: Suresh Raina

Published: 03rd April 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Raina of CSK (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The IPL can wait till millions of lives, which are in line due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic are saved, said veteran India batsman Suresh Raina.

Raina has already done his bit in this fight against the deadly virus by donating Rs 52 lakh, one of the highest donations among elite sportsperson.

While spreading awareness on the importance of staying home during the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the country through social media, the 33-year-old is trying to be the perfect homemaker as his wife recovers from the birth of their second child, son Rio, last week.

In the normal circumstances, Raina, who last played for India in 2018, would be playing in the IPL but instead he is enjoying cooking for his family as well as the domestic help in the house.

Ask him about the World Cup triumph nine years ago, he remembers the minutest of details that helped India lift the coveted trophy after 28 years.

Ask him about the IPL, which has been postponed to April 15 but is unlikely to take place in the near future, Raina says "it is all about life" at the moment.

"Life is most important at this point of time. IPL can surely wait. We all need to follow the government guidelines on lockdown else we all face the consequences. When life gets better, we can think about the IPL. So many people are dying at the moment, we need to save lives," Raina told PTI.

Raina was always a "family man" but says the current crisis has shown why "we need to appreciate life much more more than we do".

"I am relaxing in the lockdown, cooking and spending time with the kids. There is so much more to life than cricket, moments like these make you realise that. With this lockdown, people should realise the importance of being down to earth.

"At this time, three meals a day matter much more than the size of your house and car, what you wear doesn't matter. What you and your workers in the house are doing is the same. You are eating and feeding them at the same time.

"I am used to cooking since my hostel days, so I enjoy doing that. My wife and kid are still recovering, so happy to contribute with the household work."

Raina, whose last competitive game was the IPL final last year, was busy preparing for the 2020 edition in Chennai before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

The tournament was also supposed to be MS Dhoni's comeback event.

"It was a nice camp. I was there for two months but then this happened. Got to spend some time with Dhoni. He was batting so well in the nets, he had the hunger of a youngster. In one session, he batted for three hours at a stretch," recalled Raina.

