STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Shikhar Dhawan turns into Jitendra, dances to Bollywood classic

Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a video in which the Indian opener, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', turned into Jitendra.

Published: 03rd April 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shikhar Dhawan is making good of the lockdown21 time that he got to spend with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making good of the lockdown21 time that he got to spend with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a video in which the Indian opener, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', turned into Jitendra. He is seen dancing with Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie 'Hamjoli'.

Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai @aesha.dhawan5 #JeetendraJi

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Dhawan's clothing style is also a classic white like that of Jitendra's. At the same time, Ayesha who is acting Lina Chandravarkar, is wearing a black suit. He captioned the video: "Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai."

Dhawan had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes of the house and in the background the film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' was playing.

In the funny clip, the 34-year-old was first seen washing clothes while sitting in a bath-tub. Ayesha was spotted doing her make-up, standing in front of a mirror. Dhawan continuously asked for respite, folding his hands, but Ayesha didn't budge.

Thereafter, Ayesha can be seen talking on the phone even as Dhawan cleans the toilet. Ayesha also has a stick in her to make sure that Dhawan doesn't back away from performing his duties.

Dhawan had uploaded the video with a caption: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard #AeshaDhawan @BoatNirvana #boAtheadStayINsane."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shikhar Dhawan coronavirus Ayesha Jitendra
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp