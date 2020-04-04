Badani batting for people in need & spending quality time with son

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: At a time when sportspersons are dealing with the lack of events, commentators too are coming to terms with the harsh reality of current times.Former India middle-order batsman Hemang Badani, who is also a noted presence in the commentary box, believes that they have to think of new ways to keep themselves occupied till the situation improves.

“Like every other business, we are also under lockdown. Unfortunately, we have not been able to do any programming. Hopefully, after the lockdown ends, we will be able to put forward something. At present, nothing much is happening with any sports channel.”

The former Tamil Nadu captain is spending time with his family and playing indoor sports to keep himself occupied.“It is really very unfortunate that everyone has to stay indoors, with what is happening around us,” remarked Badani. “We have to take this situation in the right spirit and ensure that everyone is safe, even animals. On a personal level, I am spending more time with my family. We play carrom, table tennis and a bit of cricket. My son likes to game on our PlayStation. We also kill some time with Uno cards. I am trying to do my bit for the society, helping out people I know.”

Badani feels that commentary in regional languages, which has been witnessing good growth over the past few years, is here to stay.“Many people from smaller towns have said that they enjoy Tamil commentary. In the past, they couldn’t understand half the things that were said in the comm box. But the switch to Tamil has helped them understand the game better. Where ever I’ve gone, people have always come up to me and said, ‘Tamil commentary la kalakkitinga, sir’. (Your Tamil commentary was awesome)”

“There was a time when Tamil commentary — on both All India Radio and Doordarshan — were laced with very pure words. Like mattai veesinaar (swung the bat) or pandhu kooda odinaar (ran with the ball). But today, it is easy on the ears. We try to keep things simple. Yes, we talk about technique and strategy. But there’s banter, humour and laughter. The right blend keeps viewers glued.”

Badani also elaborated on the amount of preparation that goes on behind the screen.“Commentary is not as easy as many think it to be. We have to put in long hours before a match starts. Afterwards, we have to do a lot of work for post-match discussions. As a player, I never bothered about how I dressed or looked. But as a presenter, there is a way in which you have to conduct yourself.”