STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Coronavirus outbreak: Harbhajan Singh lauds Sikh man for providing food to poor woman

Harbhajan Singh tweeted his appreciation for those who are working on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus.

Published: 04th April 2020 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday lauded a Sikh man who could be seen providing food to a poor old lady and giving her a hug.

"Jeonda reh mere veer.. Dua hai waheguru agge aise nek bandhe jeondhe wasdhe rehen.. Dhan guru Nanak Meher kari sab te.. together we can win this war against corona virus #carona #humainty #respect (sic.)" Harbhajan said in his tweet in which he included the video.

Harbhajan also tweeted his appreciation for those who are working on the frontlines of the fight against coronavirus. "Yes we are indebted to you forever doctors, nurses all medical help workers, police and every single one whose out there working for all of us .. Praying for your Saftey (sic.)" he said.

He also supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to all Indians to switch off lights at for 9 mins and light candles, torches, mobile flashes etc to show appreciation to those fighting against the virus.

Harbhajan was expected to return to the cricketing fold as part of the Chennai Super Kings in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

However, the league's March 29 start was deferred to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. The new date is also under uncertainty due to the three-week lockdown in the country that has been in place since March 25 to fight the pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harbhajan Singh COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic Coronavirus Updates  coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp