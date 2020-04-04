STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I do truly believe the IPL should happen: Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen said that having the fans watch IPL from home is a solution.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Even as the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League hangs in balance due to the coronavirus outbreak, both the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the IPL franchises are keeping fingers crossed for a full season of the cash-rich league. And former England skipper Kevin Pietersen believes the IPL should happen.

"Let's say July-August is the earliest, I do truly believe the IPL should happen," Pietersen said on Star Sports Cricket Connected. "I do believe it is the kick-start to the cricket season. I think every single player around the world is desperate to play the IPL.

"There could be a way in which to get some money into the franchises, into the economy by having a situation where you use maybe three venues which are completely closed to fans and the players can still go out and play the tournament in three weeks or in four weeks."

Pietersen also went on to add that having the fans watch from home is a solution. "So it's a more condensed tournament in three venues, which we know are safe, which we know are secure. I don't think the fans need to be risked in this situation.

"I think the fans need to understand they can't watch a live game at the moment and they might not be able to watch a live game for the foreseeable future. [But] what would you guys give right now, to watch Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings right now?" he pointed.

The BCCI is now also looking at the October-November window to host the IPL. But the move can only be possible if the ICC decides to postpone the World T20 that is to be held later in the year. IPL franchises, on their part, have decided that they will have the next meeting only after the government comes up with a fresh advisory on or after April 14.

