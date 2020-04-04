STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No salary cut for Pakistan players at present: PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board just like the BCCI has made it clear that there will be no pay cuts at present.

Published: 04th April 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Currency

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak and that has led to all sporting events across the globe either being cancelled or suspended. While federations have started asking sportspersons to take pay cuts, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) just like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it clear that there will be no pay cuts at present.

Speaking to IANS, a PCB official said that while the current situation is being monitored, there will be no pay cuts in the current financial year which runs till June 30 for the Pakistan board.

"Our financial year runs from July 1 to June 30. All player contracts (central and domestic) are till 30 June. There will be no salary cuts in the 2019-20 financial year. We have put in place systems to ensure that monthly salaries are paid on time and without delay. The PCB is monitoring the situation in the country closely as it evolves and will amend its policy when appropriate," the official said.

Earlier, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal had also made it clear that the board wasn't looking at deducting the salary of players at present, even though the economic situation is a setback for even the India board  considered one of the richest in world cricket.

"No, we have not spoken about this (salary cut). Whatever the steps after this setback, it will be taken judiciously and keeping the interest of all people in mind. Any step taken needs to be thought out and right now we haven't even thought about it.

"Obviously this is a big setback, but we will go about this in a way that nobody gets affected. These things can be discussed once things settle down," he said.

Meanwhile, England cricketers, both male and female, who have a central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), have agreed to take a voluntary salary reduction for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Professional Cricketers' Association has announced that men's centrally contracted players will donate 500,000 pounds to the ECB and selected good causes, the equivalent to a 20 per cent pay cut for the next three months. The details of the charitable donation are to be determined over the next week.

