Shane Warne takes a break, to come back with best Australian ODI team

Shane Warne had earlier made all-time XIs among players he has faced in his career for India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Published: 04th April 2020 05:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 05:23 PM   |  A+A-

Australian spin legend Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Australian spin legend Shane Warne has been naming his all-time greats from all countries over the past couple of weeks. On Saturday, he tweeted that he is taking his time to make an Australian ODI and rest of the world XI.

With cricket around the world coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, Warne like many other cricketers has been using social media to interact with fans. He had earlier made all-time XIs among players he has faced in his career for India, Pakistan, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

Apart from him, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been interviewing players live on Instagram. He has thus far interacted with Indian captain and vice-captain respectively Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma and Pakista batsman Ahmed Shehzad.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought cricket to a halt around the world. Among major international series that have been postponed are South Africa's ODI series in India, New Zealand ODI series in Australia, England's tour of Sri Lanka and the final leg of Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have both been deferred. While the PSL was already underway when the pandemic broke out in the subcontinent, the IPL was scheduled for a start on March 29 but that has since been postponed to April 15. But it is unlikely that the IPL will be played any time soon.

