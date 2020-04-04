STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Spot-fixers should be hanged, says Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad

According to Miandad, things like spot-fixing go against the teachings of Islam and should be treated accordingly.

Published: 04th April 2020 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2020 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad (File photo | AP)

By IANS

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad believes spot fixing is "similar to killing" a person and that's why people who were found guilty of corruption in cricket should be hanged.

"Players who are involved in spot-fixing should be severely punished," Miandad said speaking on his YouTube channel

"Spot-fixers should be hanged because it is similar to killing someone and so the punishment should also be on the same lines. An example should be set so that no player even thinks about doing something like this," he added.

According to Miandad, things like spot-fixing go against the teachings of Islam and should be treated accordingly.

The 62-year-old also said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was not doing the right thing by forgiving people involved in spot-fixing.

"PCB is not doing the right thing by forgiving them. People who bring these players back should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

"I feel these players who are found guilty are not even sincere to their own families and parents or they would never do this. They are spiritually not clear. These activities are not good at all on humanitarian grounds and such people don't deserve to live.

"It is so easy for players to get involved in these corrupt practices, make money and then use their influence and connections to comeback into the team," he added advising players to earn money through their performance and hard work.

Shahid Afridi has also said repeated cases of Pakistan players either being approached by bookies or them failing to report approaches is due to the failure of the PCB to set strong examples.

"I feel these examples should have been set in the past but this didn't happen and that is why we have seen such cases on regular basis," Afridi told the Geo channel.

"I have nothing against anyone but even now if the board wants to set an example it can do that. Only then can we hope to curtail such cases," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Javed Miandad Pakistan Cricket Board
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We may not need lockdown to continue across India: Infosys Prize winning biologist Satyajit Mayor
For representational purposes
Fit Bits: Jeevan Manakumar, conditioning specialist shows how to maintain fitness during lockdown
Gallery
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp