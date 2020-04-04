WATCH | Ziva turns makeup artist for MS Dhoni

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fans have not been able to see MS Dhoni return to professional cricket due to the coronavirus pandemic putting a stop to all forms of cricket throughout the country.

Dhoni's makeup artist Sapna Bhavnani seems to be feeling the same as the fans of the former Indian captain and thus, she posted an old video of his daughter Ziva helping out in applying some makeup on Dhoni.

"This has to be the cutest non makeup #makeuptutorial ever! I don't think I will have a job left very soon! @mahi7781 miss you dost!" she said in her caption to the video.