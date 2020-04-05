Revealed: Australian great Ricky Ponting's favourite piece of memorabilia

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Sunday revealed his favourite piece of memorabilia.

Upon retiring from the game of cricket, Ponting received a brand new Australian cap from Cricket Australia and his wife Rianna Jennifer Cantor.

Ponting has still managed to salvage his original 'Baggy Green' cap he received in his first match for the country.

Talking about this, Ponting tweeted the image and captioned the post as: "This is my favourite piece of memorabilia gifted to me by Rianna and Cricket Australia when I retired. A brand new cap on the left and my pride and joy on the right, looking a bit worse for wear after about 140 odd tests".

Ponting scored 27,486 runs for Australia in his international career and also led his country in all three formats.

No Australian has scored more international centuries than the former skipper.

Ponting also led Australia to two World Cup victories in 2003 and 2007.

He played his last Test in 2012. He is the second-highest run-getter in the history of the longest format of the game after finishing his career with 13,378 runs in Test cricket.

The former Australia skipper is currently the coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and he also played a part in this year's Bushfire Bash.

The match featured some of the greats of the game like Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, and Wasim Akram.

The match was played to raise funds and all match profits went to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.