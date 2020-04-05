STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yuvraj Singh pledges to donate Rs 50 lakh in fight against coronavirus pandemic

The flamboyant all-rounder also announced his support to PM Modi's '9 baje, 9 minute' initiative against the pandemic.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India star cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Sunday pledged to donate Rs 50 lakh to the PM CARES Fund to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flamboyant all-rounder also appealed to the people to stay united in the fight against the pandemic that has so far claimed more than 70 lives while infecting over 3000 across the the country.

"We are stronger when we stand united. I will be lighting a candle tonight at 9pm for 9 minutes. Are you with me?" he asked referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light candles, diyas or torchlights for nine minutes. "On this great day of solidarity, I pledge Rs. 50 Lakhs to the PMCaresFunds. Please do your bit too!," Yuvraj wrote on his Twitter handle.

Since Modi's appeal, many sportspersons have come forward and urged the country's people to switch off lights for nine minutes and light candles on the balconies of their houses. The PM also urged people to donate generously as the country battles the unprecedented global health crisis.

