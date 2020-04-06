STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CSK vs Mumbai Indians: MS Dhoni 'owns' Lasith Malinga in IPL, says Scott Styris

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," the former New Zealand all-rounder said.

Published: 06th April 2020

Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga hands over to Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni his bat after he threw it away while playing a shot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris believes the IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians pits the game's best finisher, MS Dhoni, against the best death bowler, Lasith Malinga, in which the former India captain owns the veteran Sri Lankan.

Super Kings have made 8 finals in 10 editions they have played in and Mumbai five in 12 editions, having won four out of those summit clashes.

"It's about consistency, CSK have never missed the final series, have won the most knockout matches, it's the expectation and reliance on these IPL teams to produce Indian players and CSK have produced the most uncapped players for India and it's a real desire that they have to continue to develop players in that regard," Styris told 'Star Sports'.

"It's about the best finisher in the game against the best finisher bowler. Dhoni vs Malinga and Dhoni owns Malinga," he said.

