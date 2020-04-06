STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Lockdown chance to rejuvenate for TN cricketers

During self-isolation, the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder insists that patience becomes an important virtue.

Published: 06th April 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu believes the lockdown is a blessing in disguise for the players as they can attend to their aching bodies. He also says that time away from the game can help the players come back refreshed and hungry for more.

“The break is an excellent opportunity for the players. They have been playing nonstop cricket for the last six months. It is a good time for those who need rehab. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Aswin Crist, Shahrukh Khan and Yo Mahesh had some injury or the other. They can attain peak fitness and come back stronger,’’ said Vasu.

Tamil Nadu coach D Vasu

During self-isolation, the former Tamil Nadu all-rounder insists that patience becomes an important virtue. “It’s difficult to stay indoors. Many players are used to staying in hotel rooms during long tours. But to live in fear and disassociate oneself from friends and relatives is new. Patience is the key for survival. Social distancing is the only way to stay away from the coronovirus,’’ opined Vasu.Experts are talking about mental fitness. “It will take time for sporting activities to resume. The IPL is postponed, the TNPL is set to begin in June. TNCA league matches are there. Sporting activities will resume. Sports is something that even the common man loves. One should never give up hope. This is only a passing phase. One must stay positive and hope for the best,’’ said Vasu.

Tamil Nadu did well in white ball cricket and reached the finals of the Syed Mustaq Ali and  Vijay Hazare tournaments. But in red ball cricket they failed to make it to the quarterfinals. “We could have done better. We failed to seize the momentum in a couple of games and that’s why we could not make it to the quarterfinals. Things could be different the coming season. We are looking to spot new talent. Players are aware of what went wrong last season and I am sure they will not repeat mistakes.”

During the break, players may fail to take their fitness and diet seriously. “It will be difficult to maintain fitness. But all of them have specific fitness protocols and should strictly follow them. Diet is another area of concern. One can have a cheat day but not a cheat month. So I request all players to take care of their fitness and enjoy the time with their families,’’ signed off Vasu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
D Vasu Tamil Nadu cricket lockdown National lockdown
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp