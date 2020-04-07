STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Irfan Pathan calls for 'fire trucks' after netizens slam him for 9baje9minute remark

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that hasnt gone down well with some who have started abusing him.

Published: 07th April 2020 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2020 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan. | File Photo

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the citizens to come out and light candles, diyas or torch lights for nine minutes on Sunday night at 9 p.m. to show solidarity against the coronavirus outbreak, there was unusual scenes with people bursting crackers. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media saying it was all good till people started bursting crackers and that hasnt gone down well with some who have started abusing him.

Taking to Twitter, Irfan wrote: "It was so good untill ppl started bursting crackers #IndiaVsCorona (sic.)"

To this people started calling him names and even brought in his religious sentiments to pull him down. But Irfan stayed calm and wrote: "We need fire trucks can u help? @TwitterIndia."

Earlier, reminding citizens that India is "still in middle of a fight" amid the coronavirus outbreak, former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir had lashed out at those who burst crackers on Sunday evening.

"INDIA, STAY INSIDE! We are still in the middle of a fight. Not an occasion to burst crackers!" Gambhir said on Twitter after firecrackers were burnt in several parts of the country.

India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also slammed those who resorted to bursting crackers. "We will find a cure for corona but how are we going to find a cure for stupidity," Harbhajan tweeted.

The entire sports fraternity had joined the country in showing solidarity in the fight against the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic which has so far claimed more than 100 lives in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Irfan Pathan
Coronavirus
Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
LISTEN | Indian student on life in coronavirus-hit Italy
Bengaluru gurdwara packs langar for needy as humanity triumphs over coronavirus
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
Russell Ire Crowe was born on April 7, 1964 in Wellington in a family with acting legacy. The Oscar-winning actor, best known for playing Gen. Maximus Decimus Meridius in 'Gladiator' and Sgt. Wendell 'Bud' White in 'LA Confidential', is one of the finest actors alive. Here are nine little known facts about the New Zealander that you might be unaware of.
Happy birthday Russel Crowe: An on-screen 'Gladiator' and owner of  'A beautiful mind'
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp